Peterborough-based estate agents to support mental health charity with fundraising match at Peterborough United stadium

The match will raise money for mental health charity CPSL Mind.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Peterborough-based estate agents, The Sharman Quinney Group, will be supporting mental health charity CPSL Mind with a fundraising football match.

Sharman Quinney Group has chosen Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind- which supports recovery from mental health problems and promoted positive mental health- as its charity partner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company has already raised over £7,000 to date from taking part in fun runs, bake sales, raffles and much more.

Most Popular
The Sharman Quinney team in training.The Sharman Quinney team in training.
The Sharman Quinney team in training.

Fundraising efforts will be boosted further by a charity football match that will take place at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium on Friday May 24 against Stamford Lions Veterans.

All ticket proceeds and any donations on the day will go directly to CPSL Mind.

Attendees are invited to secure their tickets in advance with a minimum donation of £5 available to purchase at any Sharman Quinney Branch leading up to the event.

Gates open from 5.30pm with kick off at 6pm.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough UnitedCambridgeshire