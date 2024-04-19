Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough-based estate agents, The Sharman Quinney Group, will be supporting mental health charity CPSL Mind with a fundraising football match.

Sharman Quinney Group has chosen Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind- which supports recovery from mental health problems and promoted positive mental health- as its charity partner.

The company has already raised over £7,000 to date from taking part in fun runs, bake sales, raffles and much more.

The Sharman Quinney team in training.

Fundraising efforts will be boosted further by a charity football match that will take place at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium on Friday May 24 against Stamford Lions Veterans.

All ticket proceeds and any donations on the day will go directly to CPSL Mind.

Attendees are invited to secure their tickets in advance with a minimum donation of £5 available to purchase at any Sharman Quinney Branch leading up to the event.