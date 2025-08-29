Peterborough-based domestic appliances manufacturer Beko Europe creates new sales jobs as it expands services

A leading Peterborough company is about to recruit new staff as it expands its services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic appliances maker Beko Europe, based in Morley Way, Woodston, will begin hiring extra sales staff at the start of next month.

Beko Europe, which was previously known as Whirlpool, has launched a recruitment campaign to take on a further 10 members of staff as sales agents for its contact centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the company, which employs 1,000 people in Peterborough and operates under various brands including Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint and KitchenAid, said: “In early September we will also be recruiting an additional 10 people as sales agents in the contact centre.

The Beko Europe offices in Morley Way, at Woodston, Peterborough

"For those roles previous sales experience is required and there is a closing date of September 34.

He added: “Anyone that wants to join the team should send their CV to [email protected]”

The new recruitment news comes as the company begins work with Peterborough Jobcentre to recruit four staff for its contact centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the Beko Europe factory at Woodston, Peterborough.

"The spokesman said; “These four staff in the call centre are being recruited to maintain staff levels.”

The Whirlpool name was changed last year after the completion of a deal between US-based Whirlpool Corporation and the Turkey-based household appliances maker Arcelik.

Beko Europe is one of a number of employers in Peterborough that are currently recruiting extra staff.

Lidl, which operates three supermarkets in Peterborough plus its regional distribution centre at Peterborough Gateway, is currently seeking to take on more than five extra staff for its distribution centre, which has about 500 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other companies working with the Jobcentre to find new staff are Peterborough-based catering company Chef de la Maison, which is looking to hire three recruits,

FC Workforce, based in Stuart House, City Road, is hoping to recruit five delivery drivers for the Peterborough area and home care services provider Prestige Nursing also wants to find five more female care support workers while Helping Hands, in Bridge Street, is recruiting for multiple mobile carer positions.

And a Jobsfair that is to be held by Jobcentre staff in Peterborough on September 23 at the Jobcentre in Bridge Street, Peterborough, and will seek to support employers to fill their seasonal vacancies across a variety of sectors.