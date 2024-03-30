Peterborough-based developer Allison Homes names new finance chief
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Peterborough-based homes builder has announced a new appointment to bolster its top team.
Allison Homes, which has its headquarters in Cygnet Road, Hampton, has recruited a new Chief Financial Officer.
He is chartered accountant Ian Trinder who began his career with Ernst and Young in the north east before transferring into the corporate finance team in London, where he worked on a number of transactions in the US, France, Sweden and the UK.
He said: “I’ve been lucky to work with some of the world’s biggest and most successful real estate and private equity investors, and am looking forward to using this experience.
"Allison Homes is a great business in an undersupplied market and has huge potential. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and working with the team.
He added: “The market has provided a lot of external challenges recently with higher interest rates, which have increased pressure on all real estate businesses.
"There are promising signs for a more benign environment in 2024, with build costs stabilising and swap rates and mortgage rates starting to come down.
“A key focus for us at Allison Homes will be buying land in the right places, so the business can grow and reach its potential, and growing our Partnerships division.”
John Anderson, chief executive of Allison Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ian to Allison Homes.
"His incredible wealth of experience and knowledge make him a vital member of the team, and we are all looking forward to working with Ian to take the company to new heights.”