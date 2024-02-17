Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A leading housebuilder has just completed its own relocation with a move to a new headquarters in Peterborough.

Allison Homes has transferred its operations from Bourne to new offices at Fleet House in Cygnet Road, Hampton.

The move comes two years after the developer completed a private equity backed management buyout and established itself as a new brand, with new management and plans to grow into a national housebuilder.

Opening of the new Allison Homes premises at Hampton. chief executive John Anderson with Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq, council chief executive Matt Gladstone, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow

The Allison Homes team lead by chief executive John Anderson were joined by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Cllr Mohammed Farooq, the leader

of Peterborough City Council, and Matthew Gladstone, the council’s chief executive to cut the ribbon and officially open the new offices.

Mr Anderson said: “During the last 18 months we have built a great team who are all aligned to putting in place the right foundations necessary to enable Allison Homes to deliver on its promises and build homes in great communities.

“Moving into our new HQ in Peterborough marks the start of our next chapter, better support for our team and evolving needs, and distinguishing our new sense of direction.

Opening of the new Allison Homes premises at Hampton. Peterborough, chief executive John Anderson (left) speaking to his guests

“We also hope it signifies our commitment to the region, offering employment and development opportunities for local people whether that is on-site, helping homebuyers, caring for our customers, or working in our headquarters teams.”

Mr Vara said: “It is particularly pleasing when a new business opens up in my constituency and when businesses come along they bring employment and Allison Homes has some 200 employees in the region but it is not just those people as there are other sub contractors and partners and that adds domino effect creating more employment.

"And what I was particularly pleased about is that Allison Homes believes in thriving communities.

"It has spent £2 million last year with section106 agreements providing facilities for communities from highways, education facilities and libraries.”

Allison Homes has set out plans to build more than 2,000 homes per year across the UK within its first five years.

In the Peterborough area, the company employs more than 200 people and will create a further 400 jobs through its housing developments.

It also expects to build around 700 homes this year, with a turnover of more than £150million.

And for each home it builds with a partner, such as a local authority or registered provider, Allison Homes donates £100 towards local community charities and causes.