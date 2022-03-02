Peterborough-based Compare the Market reviews use of meerkat adverts during Ukrainian crisis

The public faces of comparethemarket.com, Aleksandr and Sergei meerkats

Although the company’s adored Aleksandr and Sergei meerkats, who front the price comparison site’s national advertising campaign, are fictional, concerns have been raised about their appropriateness during the Ukrainian conflict.

The animated meerkats, eccentric billionaire Aleksandr Orlov and his clever sidekick Sergie, first appeared on TV screens 13 years ago and their catchphrase’ Simples!’ was soon widely adopted.

The adverts are credited with propelling Compare the Market to the top of the UK’s comparison site market.

BGL's headquarters in Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Compare the Market, which has 700 staff at its offices in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, said: “We stand with anyone that’s been impacted by the current situation in the Ukraine.

“We are continually reviewing our advertising in this context.

“The accent used for the meerkats in the adverts might sound as if it’s from that part of the world.

“However, the meerkats are fictional and their homeland, Meerkovo, is fictional. They are not real.

“We have been reviewing when it is appropriate to show the adverts and have been checking the content to make sure it is sensitive and appropriate.

She added: “The meerkats are fictional characters that are not in any way associated with the current situation.”

She said: “Compare the Market has donated £10,000 to the Red Cross for the humanitarian work to help the people of Ukraine at this time.