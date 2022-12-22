Almost 1,900 children and young people will be receiving gifts this Christmas thanks to the generosity of people in Peterborough (Stock image: Adobe)

City children’s charity Embrace Child Victims of Crime today sends a huge thank you to all its supporters who have helped them to provide gifts for a record number of children harmed by crime this Christmas.

It is only two months since the charity launched Dear Santa 2022 to provide gifts of choice for children who have been victims or witnesses to serious crimes including abuse, violence and exploitation.

Over the past nine weeks people across the UK have really got into the Christmas spirit and dug deep in their pockets to purchase presents and almost 1,900 children and young people will be receiving gifts.

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace CVoC, said: “We knew the cost of living crisis would lead to far more referrals from families this year desperate for our help to make Christmas magical for their children.

“For far too many of those children it will be the only gift they receive.

“However, I am absolutely delighted to say our supporters have risen to the challenge and continued to donate and buy gifts to enable us to meet that increased demand and provide gifts for more children than ever this year.”

‘Surpassed all expectations’

“We have been overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of the public and businesses all over the UK who have really got behind Dear Santa 2022.

“2022 has surpassed all expectations. I would like to thank Amazon in Peterborough and their staff for their substantial contribution both financially and also behind the scenes getting the gifts delivered to families.

“The appeal has been a phenomenal success and we have hopefully also forged some ongoing relationships for the future.

“On behalf of all the children and young people across the UK who have been referred to Dear Santa, a huge ‘thank you’ - because of you children who are having a really tough time will have a gift to open on Christmas Day.”