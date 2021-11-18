Peterborough ball will raise crucial funds for charity

Action Medical Research

The event, in aid of children’s charity Action Medical Research and the Hospice Isle of Man will be held at the Holiday Inn West, Peterborough on Saturday November 27. Guests will enjoy a drinks reception followed by a three-course meal and live entertainment from several exciting acts, as well as a charity auction with money-can’t-buy prizes.

The evening will be hosted by Jimmy Constable of 911 and the MC of the night will be radio presenter and event host, Kev Lawrence. There will also be special guest performances from magician Paul Martin, singers Steve Charles and Kenny Thomas and comedian Kev Orkian.

Angela Hyde, Chair of the Action Medical Research Peterborough Committee, says: “We’re delighted to welcome back our loyal supporters to this special evening hosted by Jimmy Constable of 911 and Kev Lawrence at the helm as MC. After missing last year’s event due to the pandemic, the Million Dreams Ball is sure to be an evening to remember. This will be a much-needed chance to laugh and party the night away with your friends and tickets are already selling fast.”

“Naturally, we will be guided by any government guidelines in place at the time in relation to COVID-19, but we are optimistic that the event will feel safe.”

If you want to spend a great evening with friends and raise money for two fantastic causes, then buy your tickets now – individual tickets are priced at £80 and tables of 10 are priced at £700, all raising funds for Action Medical Research and the Hospice Isle of Man. You can book online at: www.a-million-dreams.co.uk.

Action Medical Research is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of so many of our children. It has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine. Action is currently funding research into areas including how COVID-19 affects children, premature birth, epilepsy, asthma, scarlet fever, cerebral palsy, brain cancer and some rare and distressing conditions.