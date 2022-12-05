Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association marks 20-year anniversary
‘PARCA epitomises everything that is good about Peterborough’
Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) has celebrated its 20th anniversary.
The outreach centre, which provides support to immigrant communities, has helped asylum seekers and immigrants from around 60 countries settle into UK life since it first opened its doors in 2002.
The event was held at the Peterborough College in Park Crescent, who provided the venue for the evening as part of their working in partnership with PARCA.
Two-hundred guests, including the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Benjamyn Damazer and the Mayoress of Peterborough, Councillor Shabina Qayyum, joined service users of PARCA in attending the event.
The evening’s entertainment was many and varied, with individuals and groups representing a host of nations.
Highlights included Bollywood dancers and Bhangra drummers, while dancers from Lithuania, Latvia, East Timor and Bulgaria dressed in traditional costume thrilled the audience with impassioned performances.
Adrian Chapman, executive director for Place and Economy at Peterborough City Council, took the opportunity to celebrate PARCA’s contribution to the city.“PARCA epitomises everything that is good about Peterborough,” he said. “‘No’ is never part of your vocabulary.”
He added: “You are a bright light in our city and the Queen’s award for Voluntary Service that you achieved was just incredible.
"Thank you on behalf of the Peterborough City Council, because without PARCA, Peterborough would not be the city that it is.”
The evening culminated with a cake cutting ceremony, with the Vice Lord-Lieutenant doing the honours, and the Mayoress of Peterborough thanking PARCA for all they do.