There is no question that Peterborough has changed a great deal in just a few recent years – but the change that has taken place – for better or worse – over the last four decades has been amazing.

With the help of Peterborough Images, The Peterborough Telegraph is travelling back in time to have a look at what the city looked like in the 1980s.

Characterised by aphorisms like “greed is good” and "dog eat dog”, the 1980s was a time when looking after number one became more important than maintaining the common good.

Credit was in, yet striking was out; home ownership was up yet job vacancies were way, way down.

In short, it was a decade of significant, swift and sometimes brutally traumatic change.

Change was afoot in our city, too. With grand new thoroughfares, sleek modernist buildings and vast shopping centres appearing seemingly from nowhere, Peterborough looked and felt like a city on the up.

This feeling of buoyant positivity was augmented by “The Peterborough Effect”, an ad campaign commissioned by Peterborough Development Corporation to promote the city and encourage people and firms to relocate here.

To some of our readers, the 1980s may not seem that long ago. Breakdancing, Rubik’s cubes, big hair, BMX bikes, shoulder pads, “loads-a-money” and VHS videos - surely it can’t be 40 years ago?

To our younger readers, the 1980s may as well be the 1880s. How did people manage without the internet? Without smartphones? Without social media?

Regardless of where you may fall within the generational spectrum, do yourself a favour: pull up a chair, put your feet up and take yourself back to the decade where everything changed.

1 . Peterborough Pirates BMX Team Members of the Peterborough Pirates BMX team based at Orton Malborne. The image probably dates to early 1980s just before they changed their name (image: Peterborough Images Archive).

2 . Stanground Lode A scene that will bring back memories for those of a certain age, with kids 'tiddling' for minnows while casting aside their bikes which would be worth a fortune today! The location is the Lode crossing at Stanground at the back of the church and the image dates to the very early 1980s (image: Peterborough Images Archive)

3 . London Road London Road in the 1980s with the Royal Oak centre stage along with the row of shops and entertainments that have long since vanished (image: Peterborough Images Archive)