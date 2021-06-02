Peterborough artist’s picture helps life boat crews

On the old Penlee Lifeboat station slipway near Mousehole, from where the Solomon Browne was lost, Penlee Lifeboat coxswain PatchTM Harvey (left) with fine pencil artist Paul Fulcher depicting the heroic lifeboat and crew. EMN-210206-145540005

Paul Fulcher,, a fine pencil artist, produced a very detailed pencil copy of a photograph depicting the launch of the Penlee Lifeboat ‘Solomon Browne’ and her crew.

Paul presented the crew with the picture this week.

Coxswain Patch said: “It’s a lovely gesture and very detailed, I’m sure the sea spray was difficult to draw, it looks amazing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the old Penlee Lifeboat station slipway near Mousehole, from where the Solomon Browne was lost, Penlee Lifeboat coxswain PatchTM Harvey (left) with fine pencil artist Paul Fulcher depicting the heroic lifeboat and crew. EMN-210206-145540005

Paul, born in Falmouth but now living in Peterborough, had family members on hand for the presentation including his father Walter Fulcher, who lives at Mabe,