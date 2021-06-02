Peterborough artist’s picture helps life boat crews
A Peterborough artist has created a new print to in honour of a life boat crew in Cornwall.
Paul Fulcher,, a fine pencil artist, produced a very detailed pencil copy of a photograph depicting the launch of the Penlee Lifeboat ‘Solomon Browne’ and her crew.
Paul presented the crew with the picture this week.
Coxswain Patch said: “It’s a lovely gesture and very detailed, I’m sure the sea spray was difficult to draw, it looks amazing.”
Paul, born in Falmouth but now living in Peterborough, had family members on hand for the presentation including his father Walter Fulcher, who lives at Mabe,
Prints will be available soon, a link will become available on Etsy as soon as Paul returns home.