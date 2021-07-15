Peterborough artist creates 1940s artwork from remains of fallen wall

Shush Pearce's 1940s artwork in North Street, Stanground.

Shush Pearce (81) decided to get creative rather when problems caused by a neighbour’s tree ended up with the wall, outside his home in North Street, Stanground, being knocked down.

The tree had grown old and started to lean to one side and had become dangerous. Unfortunately though, in the process of removing the tree, the roots underneath the wall had to be taken up and this caused damage to the wall.

Instead of leaving a pile of rubble lying around Shush decided that he would create a piece of art out of them and decided on a 1940s theme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was inspired by his and his partner’s, Shirley love of the 1940s. The pair travel across the country attending 1940s themed weekends, in full american and RAF uniform. Popular events close to Peterborough include the regular Ramsey and Holme 1940s weekends.

The artwork itself includes a representation of a german bomb, british flags, poppies and a sign which reads “Stanground in the Blitz.”

It will not be permanent and Shush will be replacing the wall in time but for now is enjoying the reaction it has been getting.

He said: “The children love it. I can hear them asking their parents what it’s about and if anyone asks me then I’m happy to tell them.

“I’m going to keep it up for a while, for me it’s all about the education and remembering the 1940s.

“We love the 1940s events, it’s a really nice way to spend a day, getting all dressed up and meeting people. We travel all over the country and are looking forward to Melton Mowbray next and then hopefully more to come in the summer.”