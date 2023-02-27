Peterborough Armed Forces Day 2023: Organisers issue call out for stallholders, entertainers and sponsors
Organisers say they are keen to hear from anyone who will be able to contribute to the festivities at Cathedral Square on June 24
The team behind this year’s Armed Forces Day celebrations in Peterborough have put out an appeal for assistance.
Rob Facer from Barnack Estates and Councillor John Fox are the driving force behind this year’s celebrations.
Along with sponsors and stallholders, they would like to hear from music acts and other performers to help ensure those attending will be suitably entertained from 11am to 4.30pm.
“We’re looking to reach out to them and see if they’ll give their time on Armed Forces Day for a slot on Cathedral Square,” said Councillor Fox.
The councillor, who is the president of the Royal Naval Association, said he would particularly like to hear from military re-enactment groups and military style bands.
A talented period vocalist, “someone who can sing like Vera Lynn”, would also be most welcome.
Armed Forces Day presents an opportunity for the public to show support to the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from actively serving personnel to their families, veterans and cadets.
Councillor Fox also encouraged military-related social groups such as ex-veterans breakfast clubs, to get in touch.
“Any military organisations who’d like to take part in the parade on the day; we’re also looking for them,” he said.
Armed Forces Day will begin with a parade from Town Hall to the Cathedral Square at 10.45am.
Anyone interested in contributing to Armed Forces Day can email Councillor Fox on [email protected] or call him on 07540 358396.