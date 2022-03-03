Peterborough area’s support for Ukraine as it lights up in blue and yellow

The arena joined other buildings including Peterborough Cathedral and hundreds of other landmarks all around the world, including the London Eye, The Eiffel Tower and the Brandenburg Gate, all in solidarity with the embattled country of Ukraine.

Lee Sharp, managing director, East of England Arena, said, “Venues all over the country and the continent have been showing Ukraine’s colours in support of its people. Inspired by Peterborough Cathedral, which began its illumination last week, The East of England Arena stands proudly behind Ukraine and its people with our nightly illumination.

“We are immensely grateful to the local firm, and long-standing supplier, Pearce Hire, for supplying and installing the lighting to achieve this.

The arena lit up in blue and yellow

“We also applaud the council and many residents of Peterborough for their demonstrations and gestures of support and solidarity with Ukraine.”