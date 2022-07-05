The deadline for the prestigious awards ceremony is now just a week away, having already been given a two week extension.

The awards seek to celebrate the best in workforce training and recognise and reward the region’s the excellent performances and achievements of our apprentices and their very best employers.

Entries close on July 15 after which our judges will begin the tough task of assessing all the nominations for the 14 categories that are available to enter.

Some of the guests at last year's Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.

The presentation ceremony will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 29.

The awards recognise the value of apprentice schemes and how they can transform lives, highlighting the opportunities from employers and training providers, as well as recognising the star apprentices who are excelling in their field.

They take place after a couple of the most challenging years ever, both for businesses and those in education and the Peterborough Telegraph is keen to search out the county's best workforce talent in the third annual awards of its kind.

The deadline for entries to the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 is July 15.

Why are these awards so important?

With close to a million active apprenticeships across England, apprenticeship programmes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

Not only does winning an award mean so much to the individual apprentice, it is also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support them.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

Telecommunications company Openreach is the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2021.

What does our headline sponsor say?

Mark Rainbow, of the awards’ headline sponsor, Openreach, said: “We are proud to once again to be headline sponsor of the awards. Learning is of huge importance to Openreach and our training school in Peterborough plays a key role making sure our new and existing engineers have all the skills they require to keep the region’s fibre broadband network connected.”

The awards’ sponsors:

Associate Sponsor BGL Insurance, Main Higher Education Sponsor Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

As well as category sponsors Princebuild, City College Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Inspire Education Group and the Road Haulage Association

The awards are also supported by Opportunity Peterborough.

Categories available to enter are:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Regional Apprentice of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Rising Star

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

SME Employer of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year

How you can get involved:

To enter the awards, visit www.peterboroughapprenticeshipawards.co.uk