An exciting range of awards are up for grabs to highlight the outstanding work done by our region’s apprentices, the support around them and the firms who employ them.

Our celebration - the third Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards – take place after two years that have been some of the most challenging for businesses and those in education.

The Peterborough Telegraph wants to shout about the best in on-the-job training, and recognise the individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners group from last year's Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards - it is time to get those nominations in for this year's awards.

Deadline for entries is June 30 and the awards will be presented at a ceremony on September 29 at the Holiday Inn West Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, where guests will enjoy a welcome drink, three course meal and entertainment.

The 14 categories are Rising Star of the Year; Inclusion & Diversity Award; SME Employer (11-24) of the Year; Large Employer of the Year; Higher/Degree Apprentice of the Year; Intermediate/ Advanced Apprentice of the Year; Regional Apprentice of the year; Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year; Training Provider/ Programme of the Year; Mentor of the year; Business & Law Apprentice of the Year; Digital/Marketing Apprentice of the Year, Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year and Hospitality Apprentice of the Year.

Mark Rainbow, of the awards’ headline sponsor, Openreach, said: “We are proud to once again to be headline sponsor of the awards. Learning is of huge importance to Openreach and our training school in Peterborough plays a key role making sure our new and existing engineers have all the skills they require to keep the region’s fibre broadband network connected.”

Paul Grinnell, business editor for the Telegraph, said: “We’re proud of the amazing businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent. We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.”

It is time to get those nominations in for this year's Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.

For details on the awards and sponsorship opportunities please contact National Events Manager Linda Pritchard: [email protected] Tel 07837308942. To enter go to www.peterboroughapprenticeshipawards.co.uk