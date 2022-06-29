The deadline has been extended for nominations to this year’s Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.

While entries have been pouring in for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022there is still time left for talented individuals and star employers to take part in this prestigious event.

The deadline for entries has now been extended to July 15 and there are 14 categories to choose from for your nominations.

Telecommunications firm Openreach is the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022.

The Peterborough Telegraph is searching for the county's best workforce talent in the third annual awards of its kind.

The awards seek to recognise the value of apprentice programmes and how they can transform lives, highlighting the opportunities from employers and training providers, as well as recognising the star apprentices who are excelling in their field.

With close to a million active apprenticeships across England, apprenticeship programmes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across Peterborough.

Not only does winning an award mean so much to the individual apprentice, it is also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support them.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones

While the new deadline for entries has been set at July 15, the awards will still be presented at a ceremony on September 29 at the Holiday Inn West Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, where guests will enjoy a welcome drink, three course meal and entertainment.

Mark Rainbow, of the awards’ headline sponsor, Openreach, said: “We are proud to once again to be headline sponsor of the awards. Learning is of huge importance to Openreach and our training school in Peterborough plays a key role making sure our new and existing engineers have all the skills they require to keep the region’s fibre broadband network connected.”

Paul Grinnell, business editor for the Telegraph, said: “We’re proud of the amazing businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent. We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.”

The awards’ sponsors:

Associate Sponsor BGL Insurance, Main Higher Education Sponsor Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

As well as category sponsors Princebuild, City College Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Inspire Education Group and the Road Haulage Association

The awards are also supported by Opportunity Peterborough.

Categories available to enter are:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Regional Apprentice of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Rising Star

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

SME Employer of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year