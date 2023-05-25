The search has begun to find the best apprentices, employers and training providers as we launch the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

Fourteen categories are up for grabs in this fourth annual awards, launched in collaboration with headline sponsor Compare the Market, and which celebrate the very best in apprenticeship provision across the city and the surrounding region.

The awards highlight the range of apprenticeships that are on offer with training available in most business sectors and with attainment right up to degree level.

The Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards are open for entries.

The deadline for nominations is August 3 and shortlisted entrants will be invited to the awards presentation that will take place at a glittering ceremony at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough on September 14.

The awards will showcase the dedication, hard work and achievements of those people undertaking and supporting an apprenticeship.

Apprenticeships are a brilliant option for people of all ages to launch their careers in a huge range of exciting industries or to upskill at various levels.

With close to a million active apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

The winners group at the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.

Kirstie White, Talent and Development Director for Compare the Market, said: “Apprenticeships in the UK provide a perfect balance of hands-on learning and professional growth.

"They bridge the gap between theory and practice, providing a great alternative to an academic path into employment.

"Through apprenticeships we unlock opportunities for individuals from a wealth of diverse backgrounds to acquire invaluable skills, forge lasting connections and build solid foundations for a bright future.”

The logo of the Compare the Market - the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

Peterborough Telegraph business editor, Paul Grinnell, said: “We’re proud of the amazing businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.

"We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.”

Awards in 14 categories are up for grabs:

SME Employer of the Year: sponsored by Growth Works Skills

The logo of The Inspire Education Group, the associate sponsor of the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

Large Employer of the Year: sponsored by Associate Sponsor Inspire Education Group

Diversity and Inclusion Programme: sponsored by Headline Sponsor Compare The Market

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Diligenta

Higher Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Degree Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

The logo of Baker Perkins

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Construction Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Baker Perkins

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Compare The Market

Training Provider of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Mentor of the Year: available for sponsorship.

How to enter the Apprenticeship Awards 2023:

If you want to nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit the awards website.

For details on the awards and sponsorship opportunities please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard - [email protected] 07837308942

Thank you to all our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Compare The Market

Associate Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Growth Works Skills

Diligenta

Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Baker Perkins

The logo of Diligenta.

The logo of Growth Works

The logo of ARU Peterborough

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022's Regional Apprentice of the Year Maximilian Medwynter

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough

Apprentice of the Year Maximilian Medwynter with sponsor David White and runners-up Charlie lee, Dan Downing, Eloise Godding and Kuda Burutsa at the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022.

