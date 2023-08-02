Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023: Extension to deadline for entries to prestigious competition
The deadline has been extended for nominations to this year’s Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.
While entries have been pouring in for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 there is still time left for talented individuals and star employers to take part in this prestigious event.
The best apprentices and the highest quality training providers are being celebrated with the fourth annual Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023.
There are 14 categories up for grabs and nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by loved ones.
The awards highlight the range of apprenticeships that are on offer with training available in most business sectors and with attainment right up to degree level.
And they will showcase the dedication, hard work and achievements of those people undertaking and supporting an apprenticeship.
The awards ceremony will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 14.
Kirstie White, Talent and Development Director for the awards’ headline sponsor, Compare the Market, said: “Apprenticeships in the UK provide a perfect balance of hands-on learning and professional growth.
“"They bridge the gap between theory and practice, providing a great alternative to an academic path into employment.
"Through apprenticeships we unlock opportunities for individuals from a wealth of diverse backgrounds to acquire invaluable skills, forge lasting connections and build solid foundations for a bright future.”
How to enter the awards:
To nominate your business or apprentice for an award, then visit the awards website here.
The categories are:
SME Employer of the Year: sponsored by Growth Works Skills
Large Employer of the Year: sponsored by Associate Sponsor Inspire Education Group
Diversity and Inclusion Programme: sponsored by Headline Sponsor Compare The Market
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship
Advanced Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Diligenta
Higher Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship
Degree Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship
Construction Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Baker Perkins
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Compare The Market
Training Provider of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough
Mentor of the Year: available for sponsorship.