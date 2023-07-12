​The deadline is looming to get those entries in for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

​There are 14 categories to chose from at this year’s awards which culminate in a special presentation evening in the autumn.

The deadline for entries is August 3.

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022. Apprentice of the Year Maximilian Medwynter with sponsor David White and runners-up Charlie lee, Dan Downing, Eloise Godding and Kuda Burutsa

The awards seek to ensure apprentices, mentors and firms are given the recognition they truly deserve after some of the toughest years faced by businesses.

Nominations for any of the 14 categories can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

Kirstie White, Talent and Development Director for the awards’ headline sponsor, Compare the Market, said: “Apprenticeships in the UK provide a perfect balance of hands-on learning and professional growth.

"Through apprenticeships we unlock opportunities for individuals from a wealth of diverse backgrounds to acquire invaluable skills, forge lasting connections and build solid foundations for a bright future.”

The presentation will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 14.

The categories are:

SME Employer of the Year: sponsored by Growth Works Skills

Large Employer of the Year: sponsored by Associate Sponsor Inspire Education Group

Diversity and Inclusion Programme: sponsored by Headline Sponsor Compare The Market

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Diligenta

Higher Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Degree Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Construction Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Baker Perkins

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Compare The Market

Training Provider of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Mentor of the Year: available for sponsorship.

How to enter the Apprenticeship Awards 2023:

If you want to nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, the please visit the awards website.

For more details about the awards and event opportunities please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard by email at [email protected] or call 07837308942

Thank you to all our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Compare The Market

Associate Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Growth Works Skills

Diligenta

Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough