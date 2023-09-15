Awards presented for 13 categories

The dedication, hard work and achievements of Peterborough apprentices and their mentors was recognised in fine style at a special awards presentation.

More than 100 people attended the fourth annual Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards to praise the achievements of those beginning their careers as well as the commitment to their futures by employers.

Cheers and applause sounded as the names of the winners of 13 awards were announced during the ceremony at the Holiday Inn Hotel, in Thorpe Wood.

The event was compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior who told guests: "It's fantastic to see so many of you here.

"Whether you are celebrating the work your businesses do to support your apprentices, run apprenticeship schemes or any one of our many individuals that have been selected as finalist you have all done so well to get to this stage.”

Ella Ross (22) of hairdressing salon Locks and Shades, Mere View Industrial Estates, Yaxley, was awarded the title of Intermediate Apprentice of the Year.

She said: “I was so shocked to win. It was an honour to be nominated.

“Working for my apprenticeship has meant lots of hard work, and has been a struggle sometimes but t has definitely been worth it.

Ella, mum to three-year-old Finley, said: “I didn’t get on with college but I’m thoroughly enjoying my apprenticeship which has been a great route to a career.

"I’m so grateful to Donna Young, the salon owner, for taking me on and nominating me.

"I don’t have any regrets about doing an apprenticeship and would definitely recommend it to other people.”

“I was quite shy when I started but the course has been a great confidence booster for me.”

Among the winning training providers was financial services company Diligenta, of Lynch Wood, which won Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year.

Pamela Hicks, Diligenta’s learning and development lead, said: “We are over the moon to have won the award and it has created a real buzz in the organisation.

"It was wonderful to be in a room full of wonderful young apprentices. It was great to be a part of the celebrations.”

The winners:

Mark Boyt, Diligenta – Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Ciara Ruane-Fountain, Burmor Construction – Construction Apprentice of the Year

Tori-Paige Chapman, Realise Finance – Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Rhys Ockwell, Baker Perkins – Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsor Baker Perkins

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers powered by Travis Perkins – Training Provider of the Year, sponsor ARU Peterborough

Ella Ross, Locks and Shades – Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Thomas Sharman, Chartered Institute of Credit Management – Advanced Apprentice of the Year, sponsor Diligenta

Tyan Mason, Anglian Water – Higher Apprentice of the Year

Georgia Goodrum, Good Sense Research – Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsor Anglia Ruskin University

Nigel Wilkinson, Baker Perkins – Mentor of the Year, sponsor Compare the Market

Heather Clappison, Peterborough City Council – Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsor Compare the Market

EML Electrical Contractors Limited – SME Employer of the Year, sponsor Growth Works with Skills

Diligenta – Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, sponsor Inspire Education Group

Thank you to our sponsors:

Headline: Compare the Market

Inspire Education Group

Diligenta

Growth Works with Skills

ARU Peterborough

Baker Perkins

1 . Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 The winners and finalists of the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 SME Apprentice Employer of the Year winner EML Electrical Contractors with sponsor Gareth Preece from Growth Works Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 Mentor of the Year winner Nigel Wilkinson with sponsor Marc Peacock-Smith from Compare the Market and finalists Abbey Walden, Jemma Ridlington and Matt Coleman Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 Pam Hicks from Diligenta, the winner of the Large Employer of the Year with sponsor Rachel Nicholls from Inspire Education Group Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales