Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023: Celebrations for award-winning apprentices and training providers
The dedication, hard work and achievements of Peterborough apprentices and their mentors was recognised in fine style at a special awards presentation.
More than 100 people attended the fourth annual Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards to praise the achievements of those beginning their careers as well as the commitment to their futures by employers.
Cheers and applause sounded as the names of the winners of 13 awards were announced during the ceremony at the Holiday Inn Hotel, in Thorpe Wood.
The event was compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior who told guests: "It's fantastic to see so many of you here.
"Whether you are celebrating the work your businesses do to support your apprentices, run apprenticeship schemes or any one of our many individuals that have been selected as finalist you have all done so well to get to this stage.”
Ella Ross (22) of hairdressing salon Locks and Shades, Mere View Industrial Estates, Yaxley, was awarded the title of Intermediate Apprentice of the Year.
She said: “I was so shocked to win. It was an honour to be nominated.
“Working for my apprenticeship has meant lots of hard work, and has been a struggle sometimes but t has definitely been worth it.
Ella, mum to three-year-old Finley, said: “I didn’t get on with college but I’m thoroughly enjoying my apprenticeship which has been a great route to a career.
"I’m so grateful to Donna Young, the salon owner, for taking me on and nominating me.
"I don’t have any regrets about doing an apprenticeship and would definitely recommend it to other people.”
“I was quite shy when I started but the course has been a great confidence booster for me.”
Among the winning training providers was financial services company Diligenta, of Lynch Wood, which won Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year.
Pamela Hicks, Diligenta’s learning and development lead, said: “We are over the moon to have won the award and it has created a real buzz in the organisation.
"It was wonderful to be in a room full of wonderful young apprentices. It was great to be a part of the celebrations.”
The winners:
Mark Boyt, Diligenta – Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
Ciara Ruane-Fountain, Burmor Construction – Construction Apprentice of the Year
Tori-Paige Chapman, Realise Finance – Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Rhys Ockwell, Baker Perkins – Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsor Baker Perkins
LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers powered by Travis Perkins – Training Provider of the Year, sponsor ARU Peterborough
Ella Ross, Locks and Shades – Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Thomas Sharman, Chartered Institute of Credit Management – Advanced Apprentice of the Year, sponsor Diligenta
Tyan Mason, Anglian Water – Higher Apprentice of the Year
Georgia Goodrum, Good Sense Research – Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsor Anglia Ruskin University
Nigel Wilkinson, Baker Perkins – Mentor of the Year, sponsor Compare the Market
Heather Clappison, Peterborough City Council – Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsor Compare the Market
EML Electrical Contractors Limited – SME Employer of the Year, sponsor Growth Works with Skills
Diligenta – Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, sponsor Inspire Education Group
Thank you to our sponsors:
Headline: Compare the Market
Inspire Education Group
Diligenta
Growth Works with Skills
ARU Peterborough
Baker Perkins