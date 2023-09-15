The winners and finalists of the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023

The dedication of apprentices and their mentors was celebrated in style last night (Thursday) at the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

More than 100 people attended the fourth annual Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards to praise the achievements of those beginning their careers as well as the commitment to their futures by employers.

Cheers and applause sounded across the evening as the names of the winners of 13 awards were announced during the ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Hotel, in Thorpe Wood.

The event was compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior who told guests: "It's fantastic to see so many of you here… whether you are celebrating the work your businesses do to support your apprentices, run apprenticeship schemes or any one of our many individuals that have been selected as finalist you have all done so well to get to this stage.”

The winners are

Mark Boyt, Diligenta – Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Ciara Ruane-Fountain, Burmor Construction – Construction Apprentice of the Year

Tori-Paige Chapman, Realise Finance – Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Rhys Ockwell, Baker Perkins – Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Baker Perkins

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers powered by Travis Perkins – Training Provider of the Year, sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Ella Ross Locks and Shades – Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Thomas Sharman, Chartered Institute of Credit Management – Advanced Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Diligenta

Tyan Mason, Anglian Water – Higher Apprentice of the Year

Georgia Goodrum, Good Sense Research – Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University

Nigel Wilkinson, Baker Perkins – Mentor of the Year, sponsored by Compare the Market

Heather Clappison, Peterborough City Council –Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Compare the Market

EML Electrical Contractors Limited – SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Growth Works with Skills

Diligenta – Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, sponsored by the Inspire Education Group

