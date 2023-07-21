​The best apprentices and the highest quality training providers are being celebrated with the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023.​

Entries are open for the fourth annual apprentice awards contest with the deadline for nominations on August 3.

There are 14 categories up for grabs and nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by loved ones.

The winners of last year's Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards; the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 logo; and the logo of awards sponsors, Compare the Market

The awards highlight the range of apprenticeships that are on offer with training available in most business sectors and with attainment right up to degree level.

And they will showcase the dedication, hard work and achievements of those people undertaking and supporting an apprenticeship.

The awards ceremony will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 14.

Kirstie White, Talent and Development Director for the awards’ headline sponsor, Compare the Market, said: “Apprenticeships in the UK provide a perfect balance of hands-on learning and professional growth.

“"They bridge the gap between theory and practice, providing a great alternative to an academic path into employment.

"Through apprenticeships we unlock opportunities for individuals from a wealth of diverse backgrounds to acquire invaluable skills, forge lasting connections and build solid foundations for a bright future.”

How to enter the awards:

To nominate your business or apprentice for an award, then visit the awards website here.

The categories are:

SME Employer of the Year: sponsored by Growth Works Skills

Large Employer of the Year: sponsored by Associate Sponsor Inspire Education Group

Diversity and Inclusion Programme: sponsored by Headline Sponsor Compare The Market

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Diligenta

Higher Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Degree Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Construction Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Baker Perkins

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Compare The Market

Training Provider of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough