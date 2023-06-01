A range of awards are up for grabs to highlight the outstanding work done by our region's apprentices - and the firms who employ them.

​The fourth Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards have been launched to celebrate the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

But the clock is already ticking and the deadline for nominations is August 3 to ensure apprentices, mentors and firms are given the recognition they truly deserve after some of the toughest years in business.

The winner from the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022.

The awards ceremony will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 14.

Nominations for any of the 14 categories can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

Kirstie White, Talent and Development Director for the awards’ headline sponsor, Compare the Market, said: “Apprenticeships in the UK provide a perfect balance of hands-on learning and professional growth.

The deadline to enter the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023 is on August 3.

"They bridge the gap between theory and practice, providing a great alternative to an academic path into employment.

"Through apprenticeships we unlock opportunities for individuals from a wealth of diverse backgrounds to acquire invaluable skills, forge lasting connections and build solid foundations for a bright future.”

The categories are:

SME Employer of the Year: sponsored by Growth Works Skills

Large Employer of the Year: sponsored by Associate Sponsor Inspire Education Group

Diversity and Inclusion Programme: sponsored by Headline Sponsor Compare The Market

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Diligenta

Higher Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Degree Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Construction Apprentice of the Year: available for sponsorship

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Baker Perkins

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: sponsored by Compare The Market

Training Provider of the Year: sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

Mentor of the Year: available for sponsorship.

How to enter the Apprenticeship Awards 2023: