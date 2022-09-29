Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022: Congratulations to all our winners
Presentation showcased excellence in training for the city’s workplaces
The hard work and dedication of Peterborough’s apprentices, their employers and mentors has been celebrated in styl
The Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 was a glittering showcase of excellence staged to recognise the achievements of the city trainees and the companies that make it all possible.
About 200 people attended the awards presentation at the Holiday Inn, in Thorpe Wood.
Most Popular
-
1
'Britain's biggest gold cross' bought for Peterborough gran fails to sell at auction - despite hopes Tyson Fury would bid
-
2
Peterborough resident's plea to be moved after flat becomes 'infested by mice' - but landlord says it’s safe
-
3
Peterborough arsonist who torched bin outside ex's home – before calling police to say he was worried he would be blamed – jailed
A judges’ spokesperson said: “What a fantastic night to celebrate apprenticeships, one of the keystones of the city’s future.
"Organisation of tonight’s event has been done by Peterborough Telegraph staff but none of it would be possible without the support of our sponsors, for which we are immensely grateful.”
The winners are:
Business & Law Apprentice of the Year: Molly Joyce, BGL Insurance
Digital/IT/Marketing Apprentice of the Year: Benjamin Romaine, Warners Group Publications
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Hayleigh Twose, Openreach
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Adla Rodrigues, PJ Care
Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year: Jim Foster, Bauer Media
Large Employer of the Year: Baker Perkins
Intermediate/Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Molly Joyce, BGL Insurance
Mentor of the Year: Kieran Pinney, Openreach
Regional Apprentice of the Year: Maximilian Medwynter, Princeenergy
Rising Star of the Year: Awais Naib, BGL Insurance
SME Employer of the Year: Stainless Metalcraft
Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Openreach Trainee Engineer Apprenticeships
The awards’ sponsors:
Associate Sponsor BGL Insurance, Main Higher Education Sponsor Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough
As well as category sponsors Princebuild, City College Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Inspire Education Group and the Road Haulage Association
The awards are also supported by Opportunity Peterborough.