The hard work and dedication of Peterborough’s apprentices, their employers and mentors has been celebrated in styl

The Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 was a glittering showcase of excellence staged to recognise the achievements of the city trainees and the companies that make it all possible.

About 200 people attended the awards presentation at the Holiday Inn, in Thorpe Wood.

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022: Regional Apprentice of the Year Maximilian Medwynter

A judges’ spokesperson said: “What a fantastic night to celebrate apprenticeships, one of the keystones of the city’s future.

"Organisation of tonight’s event has been done by Peterborough Telegraph staff but none of it would be possible without the support of our sponsors, for which we are immensely grateful.”

The winners are:

Business & Law Apprentice of the Year: Molly Joyce, BGL Insurance

Digital/IT/Marketing Apprentice of the Year: Benjamin Romaine, Warners Group Publications

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Hayleigh Twose, Openreach

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Adla Rodrigues, PJ Care

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year: Jim Foster, Bauer Media

Large Employer of the Year: Baker Perkins

Intermediate/Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Molly Joyce, BGL Insurance

Mentor of the Year: Kieran Pinney, Openreach

Regional Apprentice of the Year: Maximilian Medwynter, Princeenergy

Rising Star of the Year: Awais Naib, BGL Insurance

SME Employer of the Year: Stainless Metalcraft

Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Openreach Trainee Engineer Apprenticeships

The awards’ sponsors:

Associate Sponsor BGL Insurance, Main Higher Education Sponsor Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

As well as category sponsors Princebuild, City College Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Inspire Education Group and the Road Haulage Association