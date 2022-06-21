It has been a tough time for employees in the health and hospitality sectors but one way of paying tribute to their dedication is to make a nomination in this year's Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.

Never before has the UK been more aware of the invaluable contribution our health/care and public service staff make.

We are inviting nominations from all areas of this sector which could include apprenticeship roles in healthcare, social care, Armed Forces, law enforcement and security and teaching/education.

Some of the winners at last year's Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.

We also want to hear about your hospitality apprentices; whether they are employed in restaurants, pubs, hotels, cafes and diners, conference suites, caterers, country clubs, schools, colleges and universities and hospitals.

There is just a week left to ensure your apprentices, mentors and firm are given the recognition they truly deserve after two of the toughest years in business.

Entries close on June 30 for the competition, which recognises the best new talent in the region, and the businesses which nurture them.

Judges will be scrutinising all the entries from a range of companies in the area – and your business, whether it employs a handful of people.

The past year has been one of the most challenging ever, both for businesses and those in education … and in honour of the resilient young apprentices and the individuals and firms mentoring them, nominations have been opened up for this great event.

The awards ceremony will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 29, but you only have until June 30 to get your entries in, before a judging panel will select the region’s top performers in a range of categories.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers. A regional apprentice of the year will also be selected.

Telecommunications company Openreach is the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022.

The awards, for which the headline sponsor is Openreach, will pay tribute to the diversity of careers and skill levels apprenticeships offer, as well as heralding the role employers play in producing the next generation of skilled talent.

The awards’ sponsors:

Associate Sponsor BGL Insurance, Main Higher Education Sponsor Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

As well as category sponsors Princebuild, City College Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Inspire Education Group and the Road Haulage Association

The awards are also supported by Opportunity Peterborough.

Categories available to enter are:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Regional Apprentice of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Rising Star

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

SME Employer of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year

This is how you can take part:

To enter, visit the awards website.