David Bainbridge will be part of a team climbing Mount Snowdon.

David Bainbridge, who lives with a rare genetic disorder called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and uses a wheelchair, will be helped by a 14-strong team of volunteers from the Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST) to “achieve the impossible” by conquering Snowdon’s 1,035m ascent.

He will also be joined by Abi Bubb (36), who has a physical disability called Arthrogryposis which affects the muscles in her arms and legs.

The epic “Pulling Together up Snowdon” challenge hopes to raise more than £20,000 for the global sailing charity which transforms lives through inclusive adventures at sea.

Setting off on Saturday September 24, David and Abi will be supported up the Welsh peak by the JST team. They will take it in turns to assist Abi and pull David along in his wheelchair all the way to the summit.

David said: “I experienced Tenacious for the first time when I joined their recent Liverpool to Dublin voyage. I live with a number of significant physical and mental conditions and use a wheelchair, so when I decided to fundraise for the charity, I knew that whatever I chose to do was going to hurt a lot. However, I figured it had to be big enough to be worth the additional pain, fatigue, discomfort and risks.

“That’s why the challenge had to show that no matter how hard and limiting my illness is, 'I can do hard things'. I just don’t quit and that’s why I make a conscious decision daily to choose life and try to live life to full despite its many challenges.”

Chair of the JST’s London branch, Graham Strudwick, is coordinating the team and after over 20 years sailing with JST is committed to honour them, enthused by their ethos.

Earlier this year, Graham climbed Mount Kenya to raise funds for JST and is determined to do more to safeguard the Trust and Tenacious

He said: “Our hardy team each come with various skills that will help David and Abi achieve this spectacular feat, either through good mountaineering or hill walking experience or just a strong determination to get them to the top, and back down again.”

JST Head of Fundraising Sara Fleming, said: “Without the support of Graham and his incredible team of fundraisers, the Jubilee Sailing Trust could not be where it is today and for that we are extremely grateful.

We would like to wish David, Abi and the team lots of luck for their mountain challenge next month and we can’t wait to see the summit photos.”

Money raised by the challenge will be used to help JST’s recovery from the impact of COVID-19 meaning Tenacious will be able to embark on more inclusive voyages for mixed-ability crews.