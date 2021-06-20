Peterborough accountants walk the extra mile to support children with additional needs
A Peterborough accountancy firm is raising thousands of pounds for a charity which supports children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 12:35 pm
Odiri Tax Consultants & Accountants, based at Stuart House, is supporting Little Miracles by undertaking various challenges throughout 2021 and 2022.
This includes a sponsored team 500km walk over June and July.
The firm said: “Any donation, however great or small, matters to these children.
“Your support will enable Little Miracles to continue providing sensory and behaviour support, play schemes, courses and workshops - helping disabled children and their families.”
To donate, visit the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/odiritaxconsultantsandaccountants.