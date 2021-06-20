Peterborough accountants walk the extra mile to support children with additional needs

A Peterborough accountancy firm is raising thousands of pounds for a charity which supports children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

By Joel Lamy
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 12:35 pm

Odiri Tax Consultants & Accountants, based at Stuart House, is supporting Little Miracles by undertaking various challenges throughout 2021 and 2022.

This includes a sponsored team 500km walk over June and July.

The firm said: “Any donation, however great or small, matters to these children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Loveth Watson (owner) and Peter Watson (compliance manger) from Odiri Tax Consultants & Accountants with Michelle King from Little Miracles. EMN-210616-160120009

“Your support will enable Little Miracles to continue providing sensory and behaviour support, play schemes, courses and workshops - helping disabled children and their families.”

To donate, visit the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/odiritaxconsultantsandaccountants.

Peterborough