Applications to open next month

An accountancy firm in Peterborough has begun a recruitment campaign to take on 20 trainees.​

Price Bailey, which has offices in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, is looking to hire a further 15 to 20 trainees to join the company next February.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Applications for the summer 2025 intake will open late-October.

"To be considered for a place, school leavers must hold a minimum of 112 UCAS points, with graduates requiring a minimum of a 2:2 in any undergraduate degree subject.

Duncan Crooks, who leads the resourcing function for the firm, which also has offices in Cambridge, Bishop’s Stortford, Norwich and London, said: "Our trainees are the future of the firm, so we’re committed to unlocking the potential of each and every one of them.

“We continue to invest heavily in our Early Careers programme and this year we have welcomed over 40 trainees, joining our various programmes.

“This year we took on a winter intake for the first time, along with the traditional summer intake, and the obvious success of this has now made it a permanent fixture in our calendar.

“We recognise that career development, structured training and a great life/work balance is important to future talent.

"As such, we’re delighted to offer all of our trainees a comprehensive programme that includes full study support for their accountancy qualifications, flexible working, ongoing soft skills training and a structured progression pathway.”

Over the summer, Price Bailey’s trainee intake included 14 graduates, 15 school leavers and three 12-month industry placements.

For further details visit Price Bailey at www.pricebailey.co.uk