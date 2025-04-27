Peterborough accountants Moore Thompson celebrate 100th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firm to stage year-long festival

Staff at Peterborough accountants Moore Thompson have been celebrating the firm’s 100th anniversary.

Founded in 1925, Moore Thompson, of , Cygnet Park, Hampton, has grown from a small local practice to one of the region’s most respected accountancy firms with offices in Market Deeping, Spalding, Stamford, Wisbech as well as in Peterborough.

Mark Hildred, Managing Partner at Moore Thompson, said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at Moore Thompson.

Staff at Moore Thompson in Peterborough celebrate the business' 100th anniversary

"Reaching 100 years is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and hard work of our team, past and present.

“Throughout our history, we have adapted, evolved, and continued to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients, many of whom have been with us for generations.”

As part of its centenary celebrations, the firm is hosting a special year-long festival, culminating in a spectacular event at Crown Hall Farm.

Mark added: “While we are proud to celebrate our heritage, we’re equally focused on the future.

"Our commitment remains the same – to support our clients’ growth and success while playing an active role in the communities we serve.

“With offices now in five locations, our reach has never been greater, and we look forward to building on our strong foundations for the next hundred years.”