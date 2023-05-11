A Peterborough resident has recently donated his blood for the 150th time.

Rex Heaford, (84) has been donating his blood for the last 57 years in the Peterborough area and hit the incredible milestone this month.

He was first attracted to the idea by the offer of refreshments, which he still likes to take advantage of to this day.

Rex Heaford.

“There were free biscuits and a glass of squash,” he said, “not to mention the chance to skive off work for an hour.”

“I have donated at ten different locations within the Peterborough area.”

Rex has been recognised at other significant landmarks during his time as a blood donor.

He gained his Bronze badge in 1966 after 10 donation sessions, Silver in 1973 after 25 sessions, Gold in 1987 after 50 sessions, and Diamond in 2006 after 100 sessions.

He and his partner, Pauline were also treated to a meal after his 75th donation and were presented with a cut glass decanter and a meal after his 100th.

At an average of three donations a year, Rex is still donating today and hopes to continue “as long as I am still fit and healthy”. Even Covid lockdowns did not deter him from donating.

Rex has proudly kept all of his certificates, which he loves showing to anyone who is interested, particularly at his local Nene and Welland Oddfellows friendship group, where he’s been a member for nearly 20 years.

Nene and Welland Oddfellows Branch Secretary, Karen Earth, said: “Rex is well known within the branch, and given his generosity, I’m not surprised that he’s achieved this impressive milestone, our members are very happy to pass on their congratulations.

He is the perfect example of the type of person that we have here at our Oddfellows friendship group – kind, welcoming, and fun-loving.

“We host a range of regular activities that our members love, and we’re always open to welcoming new faces.”

