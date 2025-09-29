Peterborough 10-year-old to take on 500-move gymnastics challenge to support babies with serious heart conditions
Lilly is taking on the challenge to raise awareness and vital funds for Tiny Tickers, a charity that helps improve early detection and care for babies with serious heart conditions.
Her motivation is her younger brother Jacob, who was diagnosed with Double Inlet Left Ventricle, a complex congenital heart defect, during mum, Claire’s 20-week pregnancy scan.
To honour Jacob and help other families like hers, Lilly is completing 100 repetitions of five different gymnastics moves, including cartwheels, handstands, somersaults and front flips.
Lilly’s goal is to raise £500, and she’s already raised almost a quarter of her target amount.
Claire said: “Lilly asked what she could do to help after I read her a heartfelt poem, written by another heart parent and published on the https://www.facebook.com/tinytickers/?locale=en_GBTiny Tickers Facebook page.
"We’re so proud that the desire to help came from Lilly, and that she wants to make a difference and raise awareness of what families like ours go through.”
“CHD doesn’t just affect the baby – it affects the whole family.”
1 in every 100 babies in the UK is born with a congenital heart defect. Tiny Tickers works to ensure these babies are diagnosed as early as possible and that families receive the support they need.
To support Lilly’s challenge and help her reach her fundraising goal, visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/heartwarriorchd29.