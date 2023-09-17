Watch more videos on Shots!

A ten year old lad has raised the (handle) bar after raising £1,000 for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice – by carrying out a marathon sponsored cycle ride.

John Robinson took on a 50-mile cycling challenge in memory of his uncle, John Montgomery, who he was named after. The ride took him from his home to the finishing line at The Sue Ryder Kings Lynn Furniture Outlet.

John chose to support Sue Ryder after they looked after his uncle.

He said: “I like Sue Ryder because the staff are good people and help make sick loved ones more comfortable at the end of their lives in calm surroundings. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice did an excellent job caring for Uncle John, my mummy’s brother, then supporting my mummy after Uncle John died.”

When asked about the highlights of his epic cycle ride, which was completed earlier this month, John added: “It had to be when my mummy gave me a hug at the Sutton bridge after a very challenging 35 miles, and again when I arrived at the finish line. I also loved cycling across the bridge from West Lynn into Kings Lynn. I was very excited to count down the last 15 miles and cross the finish line at the Sue Ryder Kings Lynn Furniture Shop.”

John hopes next year's challenge will see him take on 75 miles to Hunstanton while his dad, Paul, is planning another Ride London 100 next year with neighbour, Chris.

Cheyenne Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said “We are blown away by what John has achieved – to cycle 50 miles is a huge feat for anyone, let alone someone of his age! His donation of £1081.25 will help Sue Ryder continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives.”