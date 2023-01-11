A pet food retailer is to open a new store in Peterborough in a move that will create 10 jobs.

Jollyes is putting the finishing touches to a new store at Unit 2-3, Rex Trade Centre, Maskew Avenue, which is to open on January 28.

The opening will take place to the sound of music from Peterborough’s Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, and cockerpoo Scamp, who will lead a Pet Proms performance from 9.45am.

Trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, Gabriella has performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall and Royal Festival Hall as well as for the late Queen.

Her repertoire is expected to include a little ‘Pooch-ini’ while Jollyes’ new customers do their ‘Chopin’, along with favourite Disney songs such as ‘Everybody wants to be a cat’ from Aristocats, ‘Feed the birds’ from Mary Poppins and ‘Once upon a dream’ from Sleeping Beauty which is on Classic FM's list of calming music for dogs.

She will be followed by Deputy Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayoress Alderman Bella Saltmarsh who will declare the store open at 10am.

The 4,400 square feet store will initially employ 10 staff and will offer pet owners in the area a range of pet products, from food and treats to toys and accessories, as well as the services of a Community Pet Clinic.

The team will be led by store manager and cat owner Tracy Shipman, who joins Jollyes from Nottcutts Garden Centre.

New customers will also get a chance to win prizes by playing the “wheel of fur-tune” and there will be goodie bags for the first 100 visitors.

There will also be face-painting for children, stilt walkers dressed as animals and a live broadcast from 10am to 1pm hosted by PCR FM Saturday breakfast hosts Keith & Claire.

Sarah Farrar, regional manager, said: “We’re so excited to be opening in Peterborough and bringing Jollyes to Cambridgeshire for the first time.

“We’ll have a fantastic range of food, treats, toys and accessories.

