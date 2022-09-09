Like the rest of the country and indeed much of the world, the Peterborough village of Thorney is struggling to come to terms with the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

As residents gather in the village’s familiar meeting places, the conversation is understandably sombre.

“Everyone coming in this morning has been very upset”, notes Anna-Marie Priestley, shopkeeper at the village store.

“And a lot of people are wondering what Charles will do next”.

Outside the shop, Anne Murphy, Marion Shelton and Peter Shelton are in a reflective mood. “It’s very sad - it feels like losing one of your own family”, says Peter, 87.

“We’ve not known anything else”, Marion and Anne offer. “You just can’t imagine anybody else taking her place - it won’t be the same”.

The two Union Flags outside Thorney Abbey are fluttering at half-mast. Inside, a book of condolence sits on a small table beside a black-and-while portrait of the Queen.

Also flying at half-mast is the Union Flag in Jeff Walters’ back garden on Wisbech Road. The RAF veteran, who served 24 years in the Royal Air Force for Queen and Country, is ‘devastated’.

“We’d been expecting it, but it’s still a shock”, he shares. “I saw her once at RAF Abingdon, when we had a visit from her...”, and his voice trails off.

Jeff, who runs a drop-in centre and breakfast club for veterans in March, says everyone in his club is “devastated” and breakfast on September 10 will be "a very sombre affair.”

‘Remember The Queen’s core values’

Further along Wisbech Road is Katie Howard, a Thorney Parish Councillor and self-styled ‘super-fan’ of the Queen. A life-size cut-out of Elizabeth II stands proudly on her porch, which is decorated with Union Flag bunting.

“I feel like somebody I know has just gone. I’m stunned”, explains Ms Howard, who is also a teacher at nearby Duke of Bedford Primary School.

“I’m such a Queen Elizabeth fan because of all the things she stands for: humility, kindness, calm. For me personally she is somebody who is a role model in a world where some role models are questionable”.

Ms Howard believes following the Queen’s example is the best way to meet the uncertain times that now lay ahead:

“I feel that, as a country and as a people, we need to remember the Queen’s core values: stay strong, try our best and carry on, and I think that’s the attitude to adopt with Charles. This must be overwhelming for him”

Back in the here-and-now, the councillor is keen to remind Thorney’s residents that this is a time for celebration as well as mourning.

“I feel it’s important this weekend that, not only do we mourn the wonderful lady that’s passed away, but that we also celebrate her life”.

Gathering all manner of red, white and blue items from her cupboard, Ms Howard continues: “As we know, the Queen was a very colourful lady when she was out and about greeting people. So I intend to get all of my Jubilee bits back out and decorate my home so that people driving past can be reminded of her, I would say, at her best.