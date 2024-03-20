Civic leaders and community volunteers gathered at Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre to celebrate the Pride in Fenland awards on Wednesday, March 13.

The annual awards ceremony, which honours “people who do wonderful things in our community” attracted 117 nominations in six separate award categories.

The Pride in Fenland awards is organised by Fenland District Council in partnership with the Fenland Citizen.

There have been 15 previous annual events, with the last held in November 2022.

Councillor Sue Wallwork, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for community, described the nominees as “the people we all want to be.”

“People who put others first, thrive on supporting their communities and those less fortunate, and children who are brave, loyal and determined to make a difference.”

Among the winners were groups and individual volunteers who have gone to great lengths to ensure struggling families, elderly people and the homeless receive basic essentials.

Noteworthy recipients included a nine-year-old who tirelessly raises funds and awareness for a friend and his brother who have an incurable disease, and a man who picks up litter every single day to help ensure his village stays looking spick-and-span.

Two sisters aged nine and ten who’ve dialled 999 numerous times to save their diabetic mum were also recognised, as was a dedicated octogenarian who has spent decades running her local chapel – and still varnishes the floors herself.

The ceremony was hosted by Councillor Wallwork and Councillor Sam Clark, with Cambridgeshire High Sheriff Dr Bharatkumar Khetani presenting the prizes.

All nominees received certificates, plus there were trophies and £75 prize money for the winners in each of the six categories.

Councillor Wallwork said it was “impossible not to be moved and inspired” by the endeavours of the nominees and winners.

“All of the nominees take home our gratitude and respect,” she said: “We celebrate and thank them all.

“They all show what a difference every individual can make in the world.”

“They are proof of how much greatness there is in Fenland.”

Check out our gallery to see each category winner and find out more about their generous efforts to help or improve the lives of others in their community.

1 . 2024 Pride in Fenland Awards All of the nominees and winners at the 2024 Pride in Fenland Awards, which were held at Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre on Wednesday, March 13. Photo: Fenland Citizen Photo Sales

2 . Pride of Fenland Awards 2024 Evelyn Hamps, pictured here with the High Sheriff Dr Khetani, received The Lifetime Volunteer Award. 88-year-old Evelyn has spent decades running the methodist chapel in Doddington and continues to be caretaker, fundraiser and organiser. She has been known to do many of the jobs herself, including varnishing the floors.Speaking after the event, Evelyn said: “It’s just my life; it’s most enjoyable." Photo: Fenland Citizen Photo Sales

3 . Pride in Fenland Awards 2024 Sisters Scarlett (left) and Alyssa Bass (right) picked up the Special Judges Award from Cllr Susan Wallwork (far left) and Cllr Sam Clark. The two Whittlesey Alderman Jacobs Primary School pupils, aged nine and ten, have had to call 999 on four occasions to help their mum, who has complications with type 1 diabetes. One time, their mum wasn’t breathing and had to be airlifted to hospital where she spent three days in critical care. “The girls were extremely brave and continue to care for their mum,” said proud grandmother Pennie Alexander, who nominated them. Photo: Fenland Citizen Photo Sales

4 . Pride in Fenland Awards 2024 Councillor Susan Wallwork co-hosted the 2024 Pride in Fenland Awards. Photo: Fenland Citizen Photo Sales