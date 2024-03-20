Civic leaders and community volunteers gathered at Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre to celebrate the Pride in Fenland awards on Wednesday, March 13.
The annual awards ceremony, which honours “people who do wonderful things in our community” attracted 117 nominations in six separate award categories.
The Pride in Fenland awards is organised by Fenland District Council in partnership with the Fenland Citizen.
There have been 15 previous annual events, with the last held in November 2022.
Councillor Sue Wallwork, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for community, described the nominees as “the people we all want to be.”
“People who put others first, thrive on supporting their communities and those less fortunate, and children who are brave, loyal and determined to make a difference.”
Among the winners were groups and individual volunteers who have gone to great lengths to ensure struggling families, elderly people and the homeless receive basic essentials.
Noteworthy recipients included a nine-year-old who tirelessly raises funds and awareness for a friend and his brother who have an incurable disease, and a man who picks up litter every single day to help ensure his village stays looking spick-and-span.
Two sisters aged nine and ten who’ve dialled 999 numerous times to save their diabetic mum were also recognised, as was a dedicated octogenarian who has spent decades running her local chapel – and still varnishes the floors herself.
The ceremony was hosted by Councillor Wallwork and Councillor Sam Clark, with Cambridgeshire High Sheriff Dr Bharatkumar Khetani presenting the prizes.
All nominees received certificates, plus there were trophies and £75 prize money for the winners in each of the six categories.
Councillor Wallwork said it was “impossible not to be moved and inspired” by the endeavours of the nominees and winners.
“All of the nominees take home our gratitude and respect,” she said: “We celebrate and thank them all.
“They all show what a difference every individual can make in the world.”
“They are proof of how much greatness there is in Fenland.”
Check out our gallery to see each category winner and find out more about their generous efforts to help or improve the lives of others in their community.