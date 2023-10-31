Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the country’s leading dementia support charities is desperately seeking volunteers within our region.

Parkinson’s UK – whose mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by the condition – is encouraging anyone in and around Bourne who can spare a few hours each month to get in touch.

The charity’s network support officer, Rose Crawley, is leading the appeal.

“If you can spare an hour or two per month we’d love you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are already part of this group,” she said.

New volunteers are needed to help run and plan activities. Though the roles are flexible, they have a significant impact, helping to ensure people in Bourne and the surrounding areas don’t face Parkinson’s alone.

Rose explained that the Bourne support group “is a lifeline in the local area for those affected by Parkinson’s.”

The group meets at Bourne Methodist Church on the last Wednesday of each month. Along with organised activities, it provides information, support and friendship to local people – and their families and carers – affected by Parkinson's.

Rose is worried that, without more new faces joining the cause, the group will struggle to help those who need it most:“Unless new volunteers step forward,” she warned, “people could be left without the support they need.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. It is estimated that 153,000 people in the UK have been diagnosed with it. In the East Midlands alone, it is thought as many as 10,995 people are currently living with Parkinson’s.

As the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition, Parkinson's UK continues to lead from the front in its dedication to delivering pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Rose is hopeful that people in our region will step forward and help Parkinson’s UK to keep delivering the care people living with the condition need.

“With your support,” she implored, “we really can change lives.”