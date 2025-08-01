Parking concerns over bungalow plan in neglected Peterborough garden

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the construction of a detached bungalow in a neglected garden.

Applicant, Peter Brett, withdrew his previous plans to build two semi-detached homes at the site near to numbers 2 and 4 Wainwright in Werrington.

Instead, he is now looking to construct a one-bedroom bungalow with a lounge, dining and kitchen open area, bathroom and study.

The proposed site is described in planning documents as “unused, overgrown and with discarded varied materials lying around”.

The proposed site for new homes on Wainwright, Werrington Photo: Peter Brett

Werrington Neighbourhood Council said it would support the new plans if its concerns around parking were resolved.

A statement from the neighbourhood council reads: “We are pleased to see that following the withdrawal of the previous high-density application the new application takes in the comments made by the various parties and addresses the previous impact on the neighbours.

“Our only remaining concern is the provision of parking, although we are still unclear as to why this redundant area has been created when in the rest of the area these have formed open buffer zones between the dwellings and improved the open aspects.

“In regard to the parking provision while an explanation has been given in the access statement that No 3 Wainwright has retained its own parking space adjacent to the property, the remaining spaces indicated 1,2,4 and 5 serve the respective properties.

“The space indicated for the new development within the existing would be designated for visitor use under the Local Plan guidelines and therefore provision of an additional parking space needs to be addressed.”

The refreshed plans were submitted by Mr Brett on July 23 and will be decided on by city council planners at a later date.