​A Peterborough recruitment agency has enlisted some home-grown support to design its corporate Christmas cards.

Staff at Anne Corder Recruitment have given the festive design task to their children with the cards to be sent to clients around the region and the country.

Managing Director Nel Woolcott said: “As an employer we wanted to acknowledge the time our staff take from their lives to work for us, and the juggling this can mean, particularly for families with children.

The Anne Corder Recruitment team with some of the festive designs received

“We do offer flexible working options and a four-day week if it suits our staff, but everything we can do to help with the balance, we know makes a positive difference.

She added: “At a time when there is so much pressure on people to work just to get by, we believe it is worth remembering what really matters, and showing in a fun way that we truly value everything our wonderful team does all year round.

“When we recruit on behalf of our clients, we look for the long-term happiness of both candidate and employer and, from experience, we understand that a good match between organisational values and the personality of the candidate is key to that, not just skills. The same is true for our own organisation.”

As a thank you, every child who designs a card will be gifted £20 to spend on quality time with their parents.