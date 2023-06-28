A gold medal winning Paralympian will officially open supermarket chain Aldi’s new store in Whittlesey tomorrow (June 29).

Great Britain high jump star Jonathan Broom-Edwards has been invited to cut the ribbon to mark the start of trading at the store in Eastrea Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store, which will open at 8am, will have created 30 jobs.

Th exterior of the new Aldi store in Whittlesey, which opens on June 29, and the typical interiors of Aldi's stores.

Jonathan will also be giving away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

He said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

Aldi Store Manager Michelle Wilson said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s set to be a special day and having ParalympicsGB hero Jonathan Broom-Edwards join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The new Aldi store in Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, which opens on June 29.

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Whittlesey to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.