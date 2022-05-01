Panoramic views across Peterborough along with luxury bedrooms and public spaces will be a key feature of the city’s new £40 million Hilton Garden Inn Hotel.

The nine-storey hotel, which sits on the banks of the River Nene at Fletton Quays, is nearing completion with the doors expected to open to guests in January.

A topping out ceremony was held on Thursday to mark a milestone in construction work.

Civic and business leaders gathered to celebrate the opening of the 160-bedroom hotel’s skybar rooftop terrace that boasts sweeping views across Peterborough with the spectacular Peterborough Cathedral directly in front and were also given the opportunity to look into a couple of completed ‘sample guestrooms’.

Steve Cassidy, managing director UK and Ireland for Hilton, told guests that the hotel, which will employ about 75 staff, was looking forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors.

On offer to those business and leisure will be a range of bedroom types all fitted out with luxury items, from flat screen TVs, which will also allow you to log into your own Netflix account, to SMEG -brand mini fridges and kettles.

Tastefully decorated the rooms are spacious with the developers avoiding the creation of dark corridor-type entrances that are found in so many hotels. Doors can be locked and unlocked via the guest’s mobile phone, which can also be used to pay accounts and check out.

The hotel will also offer a focal point for business and community gatherings – with a flexible conference and events offering catering for 85 to 200 people.

Mr Cassidy said: “Peterborough is a very attractive location for us and we are honoured to be part of its positive transformation journey.

"Set by the River Nene and within walking distance of the city centre, Hilton Garden Inn Peterborough City Centre will enable us to shine a light on this historic city via our global network, encouraging both international and domestic travellers.

He added: “With Propiteer Hotels Limited being a long-term strategic partner for Hilton, we look forward to working closely with them and Peterborough City Council on this fantastic property.”

Mike Aspinall, director of Propiteer Hotels, which is developing the hotel, said: “We were delighted to have welcomed our invitees to experience Hilton Garden Inn Peterborough City Centre first-hand.

“The progress in construction has allowed us to showcase the fantastic views from the Sky Bar, whilst celebrating the achievement of reaching this milestone.

“Our focus is now on completing the development and successfully delivering the finest hotel in Peterborough.”

Howard Bright, principal development manager at Peterborough Investment Partnership, which has been responsible for ensuring the development of Fletton Quays, said: “When we took on the Fletton Quays site, it had lain derelict for some time.

"In the years since we’ve brought new housing, office and leisure space – as well as important institutions like Defra – to the city waterfront.

"The Hilton Garden Inn is a welcome and prestigious addition and we’re pleased to celebrate this milestone as the construction enters its final stages.”

