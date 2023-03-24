‘It’s a different kind of offer - it’s not your normal pub’

One of the city’s most revered pubs, the Palmerston Arms, is searching for a new business operator.

Stuart Bateman, managing director of Batemans Brewery, describes the Palmerston Arms as “a cracking cask ale community pub.” He has been overwhelmed by amount of interest the pub has garnered from interested parties.“We have had more applications to take over the business at the Palmerston Arms than any other pub in recent memory,” he added.

“It’s a different kind of offer - it’s not your normal pub.”

The much-loved boozer on Oundle Road is available to purchase as a business for £8,995, based on a Reduced Risk, Business Purchase Agreement.

This essentially means buyers purchase the business in order that they will have the opportunity to sell the business on at a profit.

Batemans – the brewery which owns the Palmerston Arms – is seeking applications from people who are able to meet their own specific criteria.

Any applicant interested in buying the business should be enthusiastic about cask ale, craft beers and continental bottled beers (CAMRA membership an advantage), should be knowledgeable about beers, wines and spirits in order to select an exciting range, enthusiastic about being ‘mine host’ and involved with customers, and keen to be involved in the local community.”Check out the following photos to see what it is that makes ‘The Palmy’ such a special pub.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Palmerston Arms The Palmerston's cosy, intimate vibe makes it an ideal place to enjoy quiz nights, folk evenings, and live music jams. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media Photo Sales

2 . Palmerston Arms The award-winning pub boasts a theatre glass walled cellar where a wide range of cask ale and craft beer ales are dispensed from the cask. Photo: Taran Thompson/Matte Black Media Photo Sales

3 . Palmerston Arms The cost of taking the pub on is £8,995, plus stock at valuation, valuation fees and working capital. A weekly rent of £346 is capped with no rent reviews as standard. Photo: Taran Thompson/Matte Black Media Photo Sales

4 . Palmerston Arms 'The Palmy' features two snug bars, one of which has a log burner. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media Photo Sales