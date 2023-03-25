Mums of two Peterborough school boys have shared how proud they are of their boys for raising more than £11,000.

Harry Cowley and Oliver Walker, both 12, were left feeling emotional after they heard about the suspected arson attack on the signal box at Orton Mere on 13 March.

Harry, who lives in the Sugar Way Estate in Woodston, said the train mad pair visit the track most weekends.

Harry Cowley, 12, and Oliver Walker, 12, stood next to the train used in the James Bond Octopussy film, which Nene Valley Railway is famous for (image: SWNS)

Rather than do nothing, the Nene Park Academy pupils, decided to put their best foot forward and do a 10.5 mile walk – the length of the track – to raise money on April 6.

They also set up fundraising pages, which gathered fast momentum, and have raised £11,240 between them (at the time of writing).

Harry’s mum, Jen Cowley, said: “We have had an overwhelming response from the community.

"It has been amazing how something bad like this can actually pull a community together.

Geoff Cowley and grandson, Harry, pictured at sea cadets remembrance day.

"How incredible it is for two, 12 year old boys to make such an impact on such a big city like Peterborough?”

The boys have not only impressed Peterborough though, they’ve also caught the attention of The One Show, who are planning to feature them on their teatime show in the future.Jen added: “I have always taught Harry, nothing is impossible. You just have to have the right mindset.”

Oliver’s mum Sarah Walker added: “Oliver is overwhelmed and thankful of all the kind donations.

"I don’t think he realised how bigger impact they have both made in the community.

"We as parents are super proud of what the boys have done to help raise the funds.”

The fire service, who helped to extinguish the flames on the night of the fire, want to walk with the boys, as do the mayor and mayoress of Peterborough.

For those who’d like to give a cash donation to Harry, the 12-year-old will be at Nene Valley Railway on Saturday with his grandad rattling their collection tins.

A public meeting has since been called after a series of arson attacks in the Ortons, Peterborough, which police believe is linked to the signal box.

To donate to Harry’s fundraising page, click here. To donate to Oliver’s fundraising page, click here.

