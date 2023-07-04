Statistics show which city schools are the hardest for 4-11-year-olds to get into

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in our region this year, official figures reveal.

Data released by the Department for Education shows 8.2 per cent of applicants in the East of England did not get into their first choice primary school.

This meant 5,477 primary aged children within the region did not get a place at their first choice school.

The figures covered the 2022/2023 intake period

It was a similar story at national level, where 8 per cent of primary school applicants across England did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country, where one in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.

So just how competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Peterborough primary schools are the hardest to get into.

1 . Hampton Hargate Primary School Hampton Hargate Primary School had 131 applicants who put the school as a first preference. However, only 89 of these were offered places. This means 42 people (22.1 per cent) did not get a place. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Norwood Primary School Norwood Primary School had 38 applicants who put the school as a first preference but only 27 of these were offered places. This means 11 people or (28.9 per cent) did not get a place. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Heritage Park Primary School Heritage Park Primary School had 38 applicants who put the school as a first preference but only 28 of these were offered places. This means 10 people (26.3 per cent) did not get a place (image: Google). Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Castor Church of England Primary School Castor Primary School had 37 applicants who put the school as a first preference but only 28 of these were offered places. This means nine people (24.3 per cent) did not get a place. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales