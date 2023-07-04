Oversubscribed Peterborough schools: the seven city primary schools that are the hardest to get into
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in our region this year, official figures reveal.
Data released by the Department for Education shows 8.2 per cent of applicants in the East of England did not get into their first choice primary school.
This meant 5,477 primary aged children within the region did not get a place at their first choice school.
The figures covered the 2022/2023 intake period
It was a similar story at national level, where 8 per cent of primary school applicants across England did not get a place at their first choice school.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country, where one in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.
So just how competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Peterborough primary schools are the hardest to get into.