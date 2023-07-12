A fundraising appeal has raised over £1000 for a family with five who have ‘lost everything’ in a house fire.

A fire ripped through the family’s home on Boroughfield Road in Hempsted on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 9.05am on Tuesday, crews from Dogsthorpe and Yaxley, along with the north roaming fire engine, were called to a fire on Boroughfield Road in Hempsted.

The property in Hempsted.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in the kitchen of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

"They returned to their stations by 11.50am.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by a concerned neighbour to help gather money and items for the family. it has already raised over £1000.

The page reads: “Could anyone please help with donations? My neighbours have completely lost everything including their pet dog due to the house fire. They have five children.

"Girl aged 13 - shoe size 6, Boy aged 10 - shoe size 2, Boy aged 7 - shoe size 1, Girl aged 5 - shoe size 9, Baby girl 7 months, Women’s size 6 - shoe size 5, Men’s size XL - shoe size 11

“Bedding towels toiletries etc anything you have or any amount you can donate would be greatly appreciated so they can get back on their feet again.”