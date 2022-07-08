Outstanding Ofsted report for Peterborough pre-school where children receive 'best start to their education'

Orton Longueville Playgroup

A Peterborough pre-school where ‘children receive the very best start to their education’ has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted for the third time in a row.

Orton Longueville Playgroup, in Oundle Road, was rated Outstanding by education watchdog in an inspection on May 11 this year, which was published on June 16.

‘The team underpins everything’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The whole team was elated,” Racheal Jones, Orton Longueville Playgroup manager, said. “The team is vital and underpins everything.

"The communication and support we all have for each other doesn’t end at the end of the school day. There is a strong bond between us.”

Racheal was credited in Ofsted inspector Carly Mooney’s report for having ‘a high-quality vision for the ongoing future of the pre-school,” which she ‘shares with her team.’

It added that ‘staff offer a highly inclusive experience’ for the children.

“We’ve been rated Outstanding because of the experiences and support we offer the children here,” Racheal said. “We constantly get complimented by parents who say it’s a home from home for their children, who come in and are comfortable to explore.”

The report confirmed this, stating that ‘children happily explore their environment and are fully given the freedom to do so.’

The report credited the staff at the pre-school, highlighting that ‘staff morale is very high and staff work consistently well as a team to do the very best for the children they care for.’

Responsibility

Rachael added that the children are given responsibility.

“We have special helpers in charge of bringing out activities, setting up toys, helping their friends and serving snacks,” she said.

“We’ve recently introduced a woodwork area so children are hands on with tools which they know themselves is a big responsibility.”

The report said that ‘children are consistently supported to be independent,’ which ‘helps to boost children's confidence and self-esteem.’

‘A newly introduced children's committee allows children to vote on what they would like in their play environment.’