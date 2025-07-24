Outdoor clothing brand Trespass to permanently close its Peterborough Queensgate Shopping Centre store

Outdoor clothing brand Trespass has announced that its store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre is to close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notices have gone up in the windows of Trespass announcing that the store is ‘closing down’ and that ‘everything must go’.

Trespass, which also sells sports and camping gear, has about 300 stores across the country but the retailer has recently been closing some due to falling customer numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year it closed 12 of its stores across the country and just two months ago shut its store in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

Trespass in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, has announced it is closing down

Earlier this year, the owner of Trespass reported a pre-tax profit of £1.2 million for the year to June 30, 2024, down from the £9.6 million in the previous year.

Turnover fell from £127.4 million to £127.3 million over the same time.

News of the impending closure of Trespass, which was founded in 1984, comes just weeks after fashion retailer FatFace closed its store on the ground floor of the Queensgate on June 15.

Trespass in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, has announced it is closing down

Trespass has been approached for a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the number of retail closures at the Queensgate Shopping Centre has been outweighed by the rate of new openings.

Cosmetics brand Rituals has announced it is soon to open. Jeweller Lovisa opened recently and that follows new arrival such as Sostrene Grene, Beaverbrooks, TAG Heuer, Oriental Supermarket, Apple Blossom Pink, SportsTraders, Wumi Elegance, SPARX Charity, UNITY as well as the ODEON Cinemas Group

Retail giant Frasers is expected to open across three or four floors of the shopping centre this winter.