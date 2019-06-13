Oundle super-slimmer Martin is man of the year

A super slimmer from Oundle has scooped the title of Slimming World Tuesday Oundle’s Man of the Year 2019 after losing an incredible five-and-a-half stone.

Since April last year, Martin Crump has gone from 18 stone 12lbs to 13 stone 5lbs, proving that Slimming World works for men as well as women.

Like many men, Martin thought that slimming clubs were aimed at women and assumed the focus would be on ‘diet’ food. However, he decided to give it a try after seeing the success that his daughter was having with Slimming World in Oundle.

After walking through the doors, Martin was pleasantly surprised to find that the support provided by the group was practical and encouraging.

Martin says: “It was nerve-wracking walking through those doors for the first time but I wasn’t the only man there and everyone was so supportive. Now I look forward to going to my Slimming World group. There is lots of banter and laughter and I get some really good ideas too, from new recipe suggestions to ideas to boost my activity levels.

A proud Nikki Burton, who runs the Tuesday Oundle Slimming World group at Fletton House, says:“He has done brilliantly and we’re all amazed by his transformation. He’s a real inspiration to the group. We know that many men assume slimming clubs won’t be right for them, but Martin shows that once they come through the doors they do so well.

Contact Nikki on 07725 617085 for more on the group.