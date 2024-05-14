Oundle killer driver sentenced for death of ‘precious son’ and devoted dad’ from Desborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a ‘precious son’ and ‘devoted’ dad-of-two who died following a collision in Oundle.

Tom Sturgess from Desborough died on January 5, 2022 when he was struck by Emily Saunders in her Ford Ranger pick-up truck as he unloaded scaffolding poles in Glapthorn Road, Oundle.

Following an investigation, Saunders, 28, of Main Street, Upper Benefield was charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

On April 25, following a trial at Northampton Crown Court, Saunders was found guilty – she was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Tom Sturgess with his children family photo supplied to Northamptonshire Police

After the trial, Tom’s mum released a statement in tribute that said: “My precious son, Tom. The very day you came into this world, my heart was filled with love and joy. I held you in my arms and couldn't believe you were my beautiful boy!

“I am so proud to have you as my son and will cherish the fact I had you in my life for over 33 years. I miss you more than words can ever say. All the memories I have of you will last forever and some bring a smile, some a tear.

“I will keep saying your name and carry on talking about you. I won't let others be afraid to say your name as it brings me joy to talk about you and it always will. I just wish I could have held your hand on that awful day and made everything alright.

“You were taken far too soon in a time when you had so many hopes and dreams to achieve. You will remain in my heart forever until we meet again. Love you always and forever Tom my darling son, Mum xxx.”

Tom Sturgess - family photo supplied to Northamptonshire Police

Tom’s partner said: “Losing Tom has been the hardest thing I have ever had to come to terms with. I have not only lost my partner, but I have also lost my best friend, my family, my future, and my support. Tom was my rock.

“The result at Northampton Crown Court won't bring him back, but we do feel like we have some justice for Tom.

“The hardest part is never hearing him laugh, see him smile, have him listen, and love me the way he did. Also, all the little things that we all take for granted in the moment.”

Tom Sturgess - family photo supplied to Northamptonshire Police

A statement released on behalf of Tom’s two children said: “Tom was only in his 30s when he was tragically killed in what was an avoidable accident. He had his whole life still ahead of him. He was a character and comical and humorous and sadly that has now gone.

“His two children were only eight and 10 when their father was cruelly taken, just weeks before their ninth and 11th birthdays.

“They love their dad immensely, loved spending time with him at weekends and loved how fun and silly he was. They used to run through the door with laughter and smiles after a fun weekend, now it's just silence.

“Our daughter now has no father to ever walk her down the aisle, only in spirit. Our son will have to grow up without his dad to guide him. Tom will never see his children grow, go to university, watch them get married, buy their first house or have their own children.

“Tom was taken too soon and now our children have to live the rest of their lives without their devoted father. The children were an important part of his life, they meant everything to him. Life will never be the same again, nothing will ever replace Tom and he is missed so truly and deeply.”

Saunders was sentenced on April 26 to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for three years with an extended test required before she can regain her licence.

She was also given a three-month electronically tagged overnight curfew between 7pm and 6am and was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Sergeant Janette Maitland said: “Tom Sturgess was a much-loved young man, an adored son, a devoted father to two children, with his whole life ahead of him.

