Organisers invite Thorney villagers who are alone or vulnerable to free Christmas meal

Villagers in Thorney and the surrounding area have been invited to a free festive meal next week.

Known as ‘Bap & Chat’, this generous seasonal offer will be held on Friday, 23 December at Thorney’s landmark museum and civic building, Bedford Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish Councillor Katie Howard and Thorney Foodbank manager Erin Tierney are the driving force behind Bap & Chat.

Foodbank manager and co-organiser of 'Bap & Chat', Erin Tierney: “With the cost of living prices continuing to soar we thought that a free Christmas lunch would be just the thing.”

Both women have been at the forefront of the village’s response to difficult times in recent years, from the outset of Covid right through to the current cost of living crisis.

“With the cost of living prices continuing to soar we thought that a free Christmas lunch would be just the thing,” Erin told the Peterborough Telegraph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have worked together before providing free meals for families during the holiday, so thought we could have one last ‘blow out’ before 2023,” she explained, adding impishly: ”Katie loves Christmas and I love food so it made perfect sense.”

The meal will consist of a Turkey bap (vegan options available) and roast potatoes, followed by Christmas cake and mince pies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set within Bedford Hall, the 'Bap & Chat' event will offer free food, special guests, Christmas songs and plenty of “good old community spirit.”

Tea, coffee and squash will be on hand to wash it all down. Serving time is scheduled for 11am-2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Howard confirmed that the meal will be “totally free,” adding, “we hope to reach villagers who are vulnerable and maybe alone this Christmas.”

The two civic champions – both of whom are teachers – describe the Bap & Chat as a community initiative to get as many people together to celebrate Christmas as a community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We realised there was a huge gap,” Erin explains, “in community events for people that perhaps would not necessarily like to sit in a pub or a church and just spend time with one another.”

The organisers have confirmed that, along with delicious free food, those attending the Bap & Chat will also get to listen to a choir singing Christmas songs and enjoy plenty of “good old community spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, a very special guest will also be attending, even though he’s typically very busy at his time of year. Booking is essential for this event.

Anyone interested in attending should email [email protected] or call 07726 431282.