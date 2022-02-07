Operator named for multi-million pound apprentice training centre in Chatteris

From left Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, Martin Lawrence, Commercial Director, Stainless Metalcraft, and Mayor Dr Nik Johnson getting construction started on the new centre in August 2021.

West Suffolk College (WSC) is to partner Queen’s Award-winning Stainless Metalcraft in an initial five year deal to manage its £3.16 million North Cambs Training Centre (NCTC) in Chatteris.

Construction of the training centre began last August and is due for completion later this year.

The college will be responsible for providing technical, virtual and hands-on training for between 80 and 130 students a year, as well as building relationships with local employers. Courses will range from introductory to Higher Level Apprenticeships.

The range of courses on offer will be informed by demand from local businesses, with priority areas including advanced manufacturing and engineering, and a focus on future-skills training, including robotics, automation and composite materials manufacturing.

The training centre will have links with the business skills-led ARU Peterborough, set to open to students in September.

Martin Lawrence, commercial director, at Metalcraft, which was founded in 1864 and has trained its own apprentices for more than 100 years said: “Training our own people has been a key part of the Metalcraft success story over recent years, with almost 50 per cent of our workforce - including members of the senior management team - beginning their careers as apprentices.

“The NCTC is designed to fill a gap in the vocational training offer in the North Cambridgeshire Fens, creating opportunities to up-skill local people and delivering a workforce ready to step into rewarding careers in growth industries over the coming years.

He added: “We received a number of high-quality responses to our tender but WSC’s application stood out due to their extensive experience and expertise delivering a range of post-16 training programmes.

“They demonstrated a clear understanding of the local area and, with their award-winning track record, we’re looking forward to working closely with the team to bring our vision for the NCTC to life.”

Laraine Moody, vice principal at WSC, which is currently supporting nearly 13,000 students - including almost 2,000 apprentices and over 1,000 employers - from its sites across East Anglia, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this contract, which promises to be a game changer for the local economy.

“At West Suffolk College, our mission is to use education as a catalyst for positive social change and prosperity for the communities we serve. This ethos fits well with Metalcraft’s vision for the NCTC.

“We’re excited by the potential offered by this new apprenticeship centre and looking forward to developing relationships with local employers to deliver the skills required.”

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Business Board provided £3.16 million to fund the training school through the Local Growth Fund.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson said: “The appointment of WSC as operator is a real landmark for the project.

“With its focus on the needs of local people and our local economy, the vocational training school will provide a fantastic, state-of-the-art facility for local people to secure sustainable, rewarding employment.”

Nitin Patel, of the Business Board, said: “It is fantastic to see this much needed project continue to move forward at pace.

“Raising our skills levels in this sector and ensuring local employers have a robust pipeline of talent will be another step towards a sustainable and enduring recovery from Covid-19.”

The Active Learning Trust and Cambs Skills will also be involved with the training centre.